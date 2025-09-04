Community invited to help create collaborative wall art for Wailuku Garage at Wailuku First Friday

Artwork at the Wailuku Garage. PC: County of Maui.

The public is invited to help create artwork for the County of Maui’s Wailuku Garage from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in front of Historic ʻĪao Theater as part of Wailuku First Friday on Sept. 5, 2025.

The hands-on, family-friendly Community Wall Art Project will be guided by local artists and is open to participants of all ages.

“This project is an opportunity for the community to come together and co-create something lasting for everyone to enjoy,” said Marc Takamori, Director of the County Department of Transportation, which oversees the Park Maui program that includes the Wailuku Garage.

Contractor Sae Design Group will use the artwork to create wall art for the Wailuku Garage. The first 50 participants will receive a complimentary original Maui Thing Wailuku Town Bridge T-shirt.

Wailuku First Friday also will include live music, food, local vendors and keiki activities.