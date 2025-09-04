Maui News

Update/Partial closure: Downed tree blocks Hāna Highway in Nāhiku

September 4, 2025, 5:37 AM HST
* Updated September 4, 6:14 AM
Update: 6 a.m., Sept. 4, 2025
Contra-flow in effect

The Hāna Highway is now partially open for contra-flow traffic as of 6 a.m.

Posted: 5:31 a.m., Sept. 4, 2025
Tree blocking both lanes

Hāna Highway is closed in the area of Mile Post Marker 29 due to a down tree and utility poles and lines. Crews with the state Department of Transportation responded to the incident at around 5 a.m. in the area of Nāhiku. Motorists should avoid the area as crews work to clear the area of debris.

