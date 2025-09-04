Maui News
Update: 6 a.m., Sept. 4, 2025
Posted: 5:31 a.m., Sept. 4, 2025
Update/Partial closure: Downed tree blocks Hāna Highway in Nāhiku
A
A
A
Update: 6 a.m., Sept. 4, 2025
Contra-flow in effect
The Hāna Highway is now partially open for contra-flow traffic as of 6 a.m.
Posted: 5:31 a.m., Sept. 4, 2025
Tree blocking both lanes
Hāna Highway is closed in the area of Mile Post Marker 29 due to a down tree and utility poles and lines. Crews with the state Department of Transportation responded to the incident at around 5 a.m. in the area of Nāhiku. Motorists should avoid the area as crews work to clear the area of debris.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments