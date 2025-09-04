Maui News

Update/extinguished: Firefighters respond to brush fire in Maui Lani behind LDS church

September 4, 2025, 11:49 AM HST
* Updated September 4, 2:27 PM
Brush fire near Maui Lani. (11:39 a.m., Sept. 4, 2025) PC: Donovan Fayd.

Update:

The fire at Maui Lani was declared extinguished at 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, per command.

Previous post:

A brush fire was reported at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, behind the LDS church in the Maui Lani area. There are currently no evacuation orders in place; However, if you need extra time, begin preparing to leave now. Smoke impacts may be present.

