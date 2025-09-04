Hawaiian Telcom launches new campaign highlighting fiber connectivity

Hawaiian Telcom is introducing a new advertising and marketing campaign that demonstrates how its fiber-optic infrastructure is opening the door to a brighter, more digitally-connected world with more possibilities for Hawai‘i residents.

Hawaiian Telcom is investing $1.7 billion in the islands to make Hawai‘i the first fully fiber-enabled state in the nation by the end of next year. Hawaiian Telcom announced the ambitious plans in January this year and has been making steady progress. The islands of Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i were fiber enabled in 2023, and Kaua‘i was completed this past June. Maui is on track to be completed by the end of this year; and O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island will be completed by the end of 2026.

“This transformative $1.7 billion investment in Hawai’i’s digital infrastructure represents a pivotal moment for our state. As we work towards making Hawai’i the first fully fiber-enabled state in the nation, we’re not just improving internet connectivity – we’re laying the groundwork to catalyze economic growth, enhance educational opportunities, and strengthen the fabric of our communities,” said Su Shin, president of Hawaiian Telcom.

“This initiative, once complete, will empower our residents to thrive in an increasingly digital world, bridge the digital divide, and position Hawai’i as a leader in technological innovation. Our new campaign showcases how this ongoing investment is already translating into tangible benefits for households and businesses across our islands, paving the way for a brighter, more connected future for all of Hawai’i.”

The one-minute TV spot depicts the transformation fiber internet plays in people’s lives by cinematically transitioning from black and white footage to vivid color. The spot began airing on Labor Day, Sept. 1, on commercial television stations. Variations of the campaign will be featured on social media, in digital ads and on streaming platforms.

Beyond advertising, Hawaiian Telcom continues to bring its brand to life through hands-on initiatives. Whether it’s partnering with local small businesses with community brand activations, supporting high school sports programs, or expanding fiber access in multi-dwelling units across the state, these efforts bring the company’s commitment to connectivity into everyday life. By showing up where people live, learn, and gather, Hawaiian Telcom is helping ensure fiber technology is not only built, but actively experienced across the islands.