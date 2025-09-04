Maui County Federal Credit Union awards $10,000 in scholarships to support Maui’s future leaders
Maui County Federal Credit Union awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 outstanding local students, reinforcing its commitment to empowering Maui County’s future leaders through higher education.
This year’s recipients include five incoming college freshmen and five returning undergraduates pursuing degrees in diverse fields such as graphic design, civil engineering, psychology, and health administration. MCFCU is honored to have selected the following 2025 scholarship recipients:
- Sadie-Lyn Barbosa
- Kathy Chau
- Jordan Cortez
- Taylor Jade Deocares
- Kaydence Garcia
- Kayla Frias
- Kaylyn Fontanilla
- Jolie Inciong
- Galen Okamoto
- Kylee Okazaki
Michele Kawahara, Maui County FCU President & CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the importance of investing in the education of local students. “At Maui County FCU, we believe education opens doors—not just for students, but for our entire community. By awarding these scholarships, we’re investing in future leaders, innovators, and change-makers right here in Maui County. We’re excited to support their journeys and proud to be part of their success stories.”
Scholarship recipients shared how this support will impact their futures. Kylee Okazaki noted, “After the Maui wildfires in Lahaina and Kula, I felt the need to find a more stable career with a deeper purpose for our community. This scholarship will help me pursue my lifelong dream of becoming a radiology technician. I believe our community needs more local healthcare professionals, and this opportunity will not only support me financially but also help me achieve my goals and move in the right direction.”
Over the past 25 years, Maui County FCU has awarded $304,000 in scholarships to local students. The credit union remains dedicated to fostering educational opportunities that strengthen families and the community for generations to come.
For more information about Maui County FCU’s scholarship program and other community initiatives, visit mauicountyfcu.org.