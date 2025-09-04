Maui County Federal Credit Union awards $10,000 in scholarships to support Maui’s future leaders

Pictured from left are Maui County Federal Credit Union Scholarship recipients Kathy Chau, Kaydence Garcia, Jordan Cortez, Taylor Jade Deocares, Sadie-Lyn Barbosa, and Kaylyn Fontanilla. Not pictured are Jolie Inciong, Kayla Frias, Galen Okamoto, and Kylee Okazaki.

Maui County Federal Credit Union awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 outstanding local students, reinforcing its commitment to empowering Maui County’s future leaders through higher education.

This year’s recipients include five incoming college freshmen and five returning undergraduates pursuing degrees in diverse fields such as graphic design, civil engineering, psychology, and health administration. MCFCU is honored to have selected the following 2025 scholarship recipients:

Sadie-Lyn Barbosa

Kathy Chau

Jordan Cortez

Taylor Jade Deocares

Kaydence Garcia

Kayla Frias

Kaylyn Fontanilla

Jolie Inciong

Galen Okamoto

Kylee Okazaki

Michele Kawahara, Maui County FCU President & CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the importance of investing in the education of local students. “At Maui County FCU, we believe education opens doors—not just for students, but for our entire community. By awarding these scholarships, we’re investing in future leaders, innovators, and change-makers right here in Maui County. We’re excited to support their journeys and proud to be part of their success stories.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Scholarship recipients shared how this support will impact their futures. Kylee Okazaki noted, “After the Maui wildfires in Lahaina and Kula, I felt the need to find a more stable career with a deeper purpose for our community. This scholarship will help me pursue my lifelong dream of becoming a radiology technician. I believe our community needs more local healthcare professionals, and this opportunity will not only support me financially but also help me achieve my goals and move in the right direction.”

Over the past 25 years, Maui County FCU has awarded $304,000 in scholarships to local students. The credit union remains dedicated to fostering educational opportunities that strengthen families and the community for generations to come.

For more information about Maui County FCU’s scholarship program and other community initiatives, visit mauicountyfcu.org.