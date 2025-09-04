Molokaʻi student selected as prince in Aloha Festivals 2025 Royal Court

The Royal Court is an integral part of the festival’s perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and is a visual reminder of the royal legacy of the Hawaiian people.

Aloha Festivals, the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the US, announced its 2025 Royal Court. The Royal Court—which consists of Mō‘ī Kāne (king), Mō‘ī Wahine (queen), Kamāli‘i Kāne (prince), Kamāli‘i Wahine (princess) and various court attendants—is an integral part of the festival’s perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and is a visual reminder of the royal legacy of the Hawaiian people.

Maui events run from Sept. 5 through Oct. 26. A full schedule of Aloha Festivals events in Maui County is posted HERE.

This year’s Mō‘ī Kāne is Edward Kupau Kunipo from Lualualei, O‘ahu. Reigning for a second term in 2025, Kunipo is a small business owner and ordained minister at New Hope Leeward where he is a worship leader and also helps with Kupuna and Men’s Ministries. Kunipo has also held extra and background roles on various TV shows such as Magnum P.I., NCIS Hawaii, Rescue Hawaii Surf, Lilo & Stitch (live action), and Chief of War. He will also be in the upcoming live action version of Moana.

This year’s queen, or Mō‘ī Wahine, is Mary Meleana Manuel who hails from Volcano, Hawai‘i. Manuel is Kumu Hula of Hālau Ke ʻOlu Makani O Mauna Loa, as well as the founder of the associated nonprofit, Ke ‘Olu Makani. The mission of Ke ‘Olu Makani and Hālau Ke ‘Olu Makani O Mauna Loa is to perpetuate and strengthen Hawaiian culture through hula, music, arts, history, and cultural practices. The hālau is based in Kīlauea, Hawai‘i with branches in Hilo, Honolulu, California, and Japan.

The 2025 Kamāli‘i Kāne (prince), Sean Kaleohano Kekahuna Jr., is from Hoʻolehua on the island of Moloka‘i. A recent graduate of Moloka‘i High School, he currently serves on Nā Leo o Kamakaʻeha – the advisory committee of Lili‘uokalani Trust. Through his involvement with Liliʻuokalani Trust, Kekahuna has had the privilege of being mentored by numerous individuals, each contributing uniquely to his growth.

Lastly, Jenney Kapomaikaʻionālani Saldania has been selected as this year’s Kamāli‘i Wahine, or princess. Hailing from Pālolo, O‘ahu she is currently a senior at Kamehameha Schools and enjoys theatre. She plans to pursue nursing upon graduating from high school.

As part of their selection to the court, Aloha Festivals will award a scholarship to this year’s Kamāli‘i Kāne and Kamāli‘i Wahine. The scholarship funds will support their post-high school educational goals, and is one of Aloha Festivals’ continuing contributions to the education of the next generation of native Hawaiians.

Aloha Festivals invites all to witness the 2025 Royal Court begin their reign on Saturday, Sept. 6 during the Royal Court Investiture & Opening Ceremony presented by Waimea Valley Hi‘ipaka from 4 – 6 p.m.

The investiture at The Royal Hawaiian, is modeled after the royal ceremonies of ancient Hawai‘i where the court members will receive their ‘ahu‘ula (feathered cloaks), mahiole (feathered helmets), head feather lei and other symbols of their reign.

Following the Investiture, the Opening Ceremony will be a few steps away at the adjacent Royal Hawaiian Center. Hula and mele will be performed for the Royal Court on the center stage that is nestled within the Royal Grove. Throughout the month of September, the Royal Court will make appearances at all major Aloha Festivals events and at other significant events and locations throughout the island.

Aloha Festivals 2025 is generously supported by title sponsor Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, presenting sponsor Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a sponsor LOTTE Championship, parade sponsor ‘Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach, Royal Court sponsor Waimea Valley Hi‘ipaka, as well as Hawaiian Airlines, Royal Hawaiian Center, Kyo-Ya Hotels & Resorts, Alfanet, International Market Place, Moani Waikīkī , Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau, Ko Olina Resort and Hawaii’s Finest.

The mission of Aloha Festivals is to foster the aloha spirit through the perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and the celebration of the diverse customs and traditions of Hawai‘i. For more information about Aloha Festivals, visit www.AlohaFestivals.com.