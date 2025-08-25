Festivals of Aloha announces 2025 schedule of events























Festivals of Aloha proudly announces its 2025 theme: “Hahai nō ka Ua i ka Ululā‘au – Rains Always Follow the Forests.” Selected by Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata, this ʻōlelo noʻeau honors the State of Hawaiʻi’s designation of 2025 as the Year of Our Community Forests.

It provides a reminder that the rains are drawn to the forests, and how communities can become forests by planting trees and native plants right in their own backyards, helping to attract the rains and restore balance to the land.

This year’s Festivals of Aloha will span September through October, with celebrations across Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Wailea, Hāna, and Makawao. Each event uplifts the traditions of Maui County’s small towns and kūpuna, while inviting residents and visitors alike to join in the spirit of aloha as Maui continues on its path of healing.

For the most up-to-date information, visit FestivalsOfAloha.com.

2025 Schedule of Events

Wailuku

Wailuku First Friday – Sept. 5, 6–9 p.m., Market St. | An evening of local merchants, food, and entertainment. More at wailukufirstfriday.com

Kahului

Aloha Friday – Sept. 12, 5–8 p.m., Queen Kaʻahumanu Center | Cultural exhibits, hands-on activities, music and hula. Featuring Kalama School ʻUkulele Band.

Kahului

Kū Mai Ka Hula – Sept. 12–13 | Maui’s only adult hula competition at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets at kumaikahula.com

Kapalua

23rd Annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest – Sept. 20, Ritz-Carlton Maui. Doors open 5:30 p.m., contest begins 6:30 p.m. Applications and tickets at festivalsofaloha.com

Lāna‘i

Lānaʻi Hoʻolauleʻa – Sept. 27 | Crafts, local food, hands-on activities, and live entertainment.

(Book your day trip on Expeditions Ferry: go-lanai.com or call 808-661-3756)

Moloka‘i

Molokaʻi Hoʻolauleʻa – Oct. 10, 5:30–9:30 p.m., Community Health Center | Local food, shopping, and performances by Hawaiian Style Band, Sons of Yeshua, and more.

Hāna – Oct. 18–25 | A full week of community events at Hāna Ballpark and Hāna Bay:

Oct. 18: Hāna Parade & Hoʻolauleʻa, 11 a.m.–closing (Crafters Fair 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Music 1–3 p.m.)

Oct. 19: Keiki & Wahine Shoreline Fishing Tournament (7 a.m.–noon), ʻOhana Beach Day (noon–5 p.m.)

Oct. 20: Sports Night (3–9 p.m.)

Oct. 21: Teen Night (6–9 p.m., Helene Hall) & Sports Night (5–9 p.m.)

Oct. 22: Food Contests (2:30–5 p.m.) & Hāna Arts Talent Show (5 p.m.)

Oct. 23: Kūpuna Luncheon (11 a.m.–2 p.m.), Floral Lei Contest (5–7 p.m.), Hawaiiana Night (5–9 p.m.)

Oct. 24: Jamboree Night (6–10 p.m.)

Oct. 25: Cross-Country Golf (9 a.m.–1 p.m., Farmers Market Parking Lot), Hoʻike Night (5–10 p.m., Hāna Ballpark)

Wailea – Four Seasons Resort Maui, Oct. 24–26 | Free & open to the public. Complimentary off-site parking with shuttle service available.

Oct. 24, 4–9:30 p.m.: Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest – the first wahine falsetto contest.

Oct. 25, 4–10:30 pm: Hula is the Heartbeat – performances by Maui’s award-winning hālau hula and special guest artists.

Oct. 26, 4–9:30 p.m.: Sounds of the Sea – sunset and surf paired with live music.

Makawao

Oskie Rice Memorial Rodeo – Oct. 26 | Honoring Hawaiʻi’s paniolo heritage with three rodeo performances, beginning with the Friday Bull Bash and continuing through the weekend with traditional events and the VIP Suite Race Car Challenge.

Sponsors include the following

County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hāna-Maui Resort, Hāna Arts, Old Lahaina Lū‘au, HPM, Napili Kai Beach Resort, Wailea Resort Association, KPOA 93.5FM, Pacific Media Group, Maui Health, Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Kanile‘a Ukulele, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Papa Ola Lōkahi, Nā Pu‘uwai, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Hawaii Petroleum, Keauhou Shopping Center, Kar Mart, Ledcor Maui, American AgCredit, Bacon Universal, Alpha Construction, The Odom Corporation, The Limo Company, Maui Soda & Ice Works, Honua Consulting, Native Intelligence, Goodfellow Bros., and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.