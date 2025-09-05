21st Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup returns Sept. 27 to unite for a cleaner coast

21st Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup returns Sept. 27, 2025. Photo Credit: LahainaTown Action Committee.

For 21 years, thousands of dedicated volunteers including students, families, divers and community members have come together to clean and protect over seven square miles of Lahaina Town, from the beach to the highway. Past cleanups have covered boat harbors, surf spots and local parks, all in the spirit of preserving Maui’s stunning coastline.

The 21st Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup, held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s “International Coastal Cleanup” and Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, invites both residents and visitors to join this global movement to remove litter and debris from coastal environments.































“This cleanup is not only about protecting our coastline, but also about giving keiki the chance to learn the importance of environmental stewardship and service,” said Tambara Garrick, event organizer with the LahainaTown Action Committee. “It’s a great opportunity for youth to earn volunteer hours while seeing how their efforts make a real difference.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are incredibly grateful to Lahaina Cannery for once again hosting this year’s event,” said Sne Patel, President of the LahainaTown Action Committee. “With the generous support of Waste Pro Hawaiʻi, we will have a dumpster available for volunteers to return the rubbish they collect. This event is open to everyone, so come out, enjoy music from DJ Ron, and partake in refreshments provided by Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and Tropic Water.”

Volunteers will receive the official Lahaina Town Cleanup t-shirt, courtesy of Paradise Lahaina, while supplies last. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, gloves, reef-safe sunscreen, and aloha spirit. Cleanup supplies will be provided by Mālama Maui Nui.

Thanks to the support of Lahaina Cannery, volunteers will once again gather on the mauka side of the parking lot near the Starbucks entrance for registration. Waste Pro Hawaiʻi will provide a dumpster for rubbish collected, and refreshments will be generously donated by Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and Tropic Water. Music by DJ Ron will keep the energy high throughout the morning.

21st Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup returns Sept. 27, 2025. Photo Credit: LahainaTown Action Committee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 Time : 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration : Lahaina Cannery (mauka side, across from the Starbucks entrance)

: Lahaina Cannery (mauka side, across from the Starbucks entrance) Cleanup Area: From Olowalu to Nāpili, covering beach areas, Lahainaluna Road, and sections of the highway with no admittance to closed recovery zones.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This annual cleanup is part of International Coastal Cleanup Month, which engages hundreds of thousands of volunteers worldwide to take action for the ocean and the creatures who depend on it. Over the past 30 years, approximately 17 million participants across 150 countries have removed around 350 million pounds of debris from our shores.

Volunteers are also encouraged to use the Clean Swell App to track debris collection during the cleanup. The collected data will be added to the International Coastal Cleanup’s Marine Debris Database, which informs future policy and cleanup efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit visitlahaina.com/lahainatowncleanup.