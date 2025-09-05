Coast Guard urges preparedness, caution ahead of Hurricane Kiko

Kiko satellite imagery (9.5.25) PC: NOAA/NHC/NWS

The Coast Guard urges residents and mariners to take precautions, heed weather warnings and stay safe amid potential impacts from Tropical Cyclone Kiko.

The maritime community and boating public are strongly urged to track the storm’s progress and take action to protect themselves and their vessels. Swells generated by Hurricane Kiko are expected to begin reaching the Hawaiian Islands toward the end of the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Once the storm passes, the Coast Guard, along with local, state, and federal partners, will evaluate the need to provide life-saving support in impacted areas. Tropical storms and hurricanes can be deadly, and the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or unavailable at the height of a storm.

In preparation for any adverse weather conditions, mariners, beachgoers and community members are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Store your boat or personal watercraft in a secure location

Secure all paddlecraft so they do not end up in the water and cause false distress alerts

Remove all emergency position indicating radio beacons, life rings, life jackets and loose items from your vessel while not in use

Contact local marinas and ask for advice on securing your vessel

If your boat is too large to be removed from the water, move it to a safe location well before the storm approaches

Stay off the water due to potentially hazardous conditions

Continuously monitor the weather and heed all warnings and broadcasts

Stay off rocks and jetties, as waves can be unpredictable

People in distress should use 911 to request assistance whenever possible. Social media should not be used to report life-threatening distress due to limited resources to monitor all social media platforms during a storm or large-scale rescue event.

If you are in an evacuation or flood zone, follow the instructions from local emergency managers, who work closely with federal, state, local, agencies and partners. They will provide the latest recommendations based on the threat to your community and appropriate safety measures.

Mariners should monitor VHF-FM channels 16 and 22A for Broadcast Notice to Mariners. Updated port conditions for tropical storms and hurricanes can be found at the UA Coast Guard Navigation Center. Port status updates are no longer published on US Coast Guard Homeport, which was decommissioned on April 12.

For additional information on current and upcoming weather conditions, visit the NWS Forecast Office Honolulu and the National Hurricane Center and Pacific Hurricane Center.