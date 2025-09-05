Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 06, 2025

September 5, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:09 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:15 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:15 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, short period, northwest swell will bring small surf to north facing shores through this weekend. In the extended forecast, slightly larger long-period northwest swells will be possible towards the middle of next week. 


A moderate long-period south-southwest swell will gradually fill in on Saturday and peak on Sunday above the summer average. As this swell declines on Monday, another reinforcing swell out of the south-southwest is expected on Tuesday. This should help maintain surf near or slightly above the summer average throughout the first half of next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise Sunday through early next week as swell energy from Tropical Cyclone Kiko arrives. The surf may approach High Surf Advisory Criteria as early as Monday and possibly breach High Surf Warning levels Monday night into Tuesday. However, surf heights will be highly depended on the track and intensity of Kiko as it nears the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





