MEMA urges preparedness as Hurricane Kiko moves toward Central Pacific

Kiko satellite air mass imagery (9.5.25) PC: NOAA/NHC/NWS

Maui Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring Hurricane Kiko, which is forecast by National Weather Service to approach the Hawaiian Islands as a weakening storm in the early or middle part of next week.

“The Central Pacific hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, and MEMA is urging all residents to prepare before storm threats arise – especially now as Kiko moves toward our state,” MEMA Acting Administrator Kono Davis said. “While many people wait until the last minute, early preparation is critical.”

Meanwhile, several key County of Maui departments are taking steps to prepare vulnerable areas in case storm conditions occur.

Maui Fire and Police departments said today that they are upstaffing crews. Maui Police Department said police will be positioned to direct traffic at major roadway intersections during power outages. At smaller intersections with outages, motorists should treat traffic flow as a four-way stop.

Department of Public Works crews completed debris removal at Kūlanihākoʻi and Waipuʻilani debris basins in preparation of hurricane season. Ahead of Kiko, DPW staff have been cleaning drains and culverts throughout Maui County, including in Lahaina, Wailuku, Makawao and Hāna, as well as on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Crews also are preparing temporary stop signs to convert traffic signals into four-way stops in the event of a traffic signal outage.

Department of Parks and Recreation has facilities ready should they be needed as shelters.

The most recent updates from NWS’ National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Kiko is predicted to cross into the central Pacific Ocean overnight into Saturday morning. Weakening to a tropical cyclone as it approaches the state is forecasted; however, it is too soon to determine location or magnitude of potential impacts, and severe rain and wind are possible.

MEMA urges people to be “Two Weeks Ready” by ensuring they have enough supplies to sustain every household member — including pets — for at least 14 days. This includes one gallon of water per person per day, shelf-stable food and necessary medications. Families should prepare go-bags with three days’ worth of essential supplies for each person and pet in case of evacuation. A go-bag should include food, water, medications, hygiene items, flashlights, important documents and other personal necessities.

MEMA recommends that people prepare for potential evacuations by downloading the Genasys Protect app and viewing live evacuation zones at https://protect.genasys.com/search. Sign up for MEMA Alerts by texting Mauialerts to 38276. Follow MEMA , County of Maui, MFD and MPD on social media for up-to-date information. For more MEMA information on hurricane preparedness, alerts and warnings, and other emergency resources, visit https://mauicounty.gov/MEMA or call 808-270-7285.

NWS has hurricane season planning and preparation tips, along with tracking information, at its National Hurricane Center website, http://www.hurricanes.gov/cphc. Any Maui County weather watches, warnings or advisories will be posted at NWS’ Honolulu webpage, https://www.weather.gov/hfo.