Microplastics cleanup set for Saturday at Kahului Boat Ramp

Volunteers pictured at a beach cleanup that was held at Kanahā Beach Park. (Courtesy: Pilikahakai Foundation)

Pilikahakai Foundation will host a community beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Kahului Boat Ramp parking lot. Volunteers are encouraged to join.

This event will focus on removing microplastics from the shoreline, part of the group’s ongoing effort to protect Maui’s coastal ecosystems. The cleanup follows recent efforts at Kanahā Beach Park and Ukumehame Beach, where volunteers have come together to collect bags of trash and debris, preventing plastic waste from reaching Maui’s reefs and ocean wildlife.

“Microplastics are a growing threat to Maui’s coastlines and marine life,” said Keolahou Hinau, the foundation’s executive director. “Community cleanups are a simple but powerful way we can protect our ocean today and ensure a healthier island for future generations.”

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and students may earn community service hours toward scholarship requirements. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, reef-safe sunscreen and sun protection; cleanup supplies will be provided.

The event is part of Pilikahakai Foundation’s mission to restore coastal health, foster community and build a more resilient future for West Maui.