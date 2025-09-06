E-Cycle Fundraiser on Sept. 13: Rotary Club offers home pickup for old electronics

E-cycle fundraiser. PC: courtesy

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea is making it easier than ever to dispose of unwanted electronics with a community E-Cycle Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Rotary volunteers will provide home and office pickup for your old electronics—no need to haul them anywhere. Simply schedule your pickup, and the team will come to you.

Items that are accepted include:

Monitors

TVs

Computers

Printers

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each item can be recycled for a $20 donation, with an additional $10 fee to securely wipe all data from electronic devices.

E-cycle fundraiser. PC: courtesy

Electronic waste is especially challenging to manage on an island like Maui. With limited landfill space and high environmental sensitivity, it’s crucial to keep toxic materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium out of the waste stream. Recycling electronics properly prevents pollution, conserves resources, and protects our island ecosystem.

“This is about more than convenience—it’s about environmental responsibility. On an island, every piece of waste matters,” said a spokesperson from the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea. “We’re proud to offer this service to the community while raising funds for our local projects.”

E-cycle fundraiser. PC: courtesy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

How to Sign Up