Kiko enters the Central Pacific basin as a Category 4 hurricane; gradual weakening expected over next several days

Kiko satellite imagery (9.6.25 5 a.m.) PC: NOAA/NHC/NWS Sept. 6, 2025, 5 a.m. full forecast cone. PC: NOAA/NWS/NHC

Kiko has entered the Central Pacific basin as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the latest forecast. The system was last located about 1,005 miles ESE of Hilo and 1,205 miles ESE of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

At 5 a.m., Kiko was moving toward the WNW at 12 mph, a general motion that is expected to continue for the next few days, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Forecasters with the CPHC say gradual weakening is expected over the next several days.



The CPHC reports that hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

Swells generated by Hurricane Kiko are expected to begin reaching the Big Island and Maui by Sunday, the CPHC reports. ” These swells will gradually build and are forecast to peak along east-facing exposures of the Hawaiian Islands late Monday through midweek, potentially producing life-threatening surf and rip currents,” the forecast notes.

Kiko is forecast to approach the Hawaiian Islands during the early to middle portion of next week. Impacts from rain and wind are possible over portions of the Islands, but it is still too soon to determine the exact location or magnitude of these potential impacts. The public should continue to monitor the progress of this storm.

At this time, it is unknown what impacts, if any, this storm will have on Hawaiʻi. Be advised that the effects of a tropical cyclone can span hundreds of miles from the center. Tropical cyclone effects include high surf, high winds, and flooding rains.

The Central Pacific is in hurricane season from June 1 to Nov. 30. The public is urged to take this time to review your family emergency plan for hurricanes and your emergency kit.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Kiko later today to provide a better look at Kiko’s intensity and structure.

Listen for later advisories and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.