Woman known to frequent Wailuku reported as missing

Lynnal Leon. *Photo taken in 2024, which is the most recent picture available.

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Lynnal Leon, 32, known to frequent Wailuku.

Leon was reported missing by an acquaintance after not being in contact since Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, when she was last seen in the parking lot of 100 Pakaula Street in Kahului.

Leon is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing approximately 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have any information regarding Leon’s whereabouts, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In case of an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-025877.