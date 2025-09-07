Alaska Airlines launches new route to Iceland; unveils elevated comfort across 737 fleet

Guests can now book nonstop travel to Reykjavík, Iceland and look forward to Alaska’s signature hospitality and the added bonus of complimentary Wi-Fi. PC: courtesy Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is taking its global reach further than ever with nonstop service to Reykjavík, Iceland, inviting travelers to book their next adventure at alaskaair.com. With flights starting May 28, 2026, guests can book today to discover Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes, with daily summer flights from Alaska Airlines’ global gateway in Seattle, all while enjoying an elevated travel experience “thoughtfully upgraded from curb to cabin,” according to an announcement.

“The addition of Reykjavík expands Alaska’s global footprint, connecting our guests with even more of the world through the elevated service they know and love. We’re excited to launch our new nonstop route next summer, bringing travelers closer to the natural magic of Iceland and providing a seamless gateway to Europe,” said Kirsten Amrine, Vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines.

The new summer service to Reykjavík is complemented by Icelandair’s more than 35 daily departures from the country’s capital to Europe, making it easier for guests to continue their journey across the continent.

“We’re excited to offer greater convenience, flexibility and a smoother travel experience with Alaska’s new and enhanced bilateral codeshare agreement with Icelandair, enabling guests to book itineraries that combine flights from both airlines under a single ticket,” according to the announcement. This milestone comes as Alaska and Icelandair celebrate 10 years of partnership.

Now, guests traveling in First Class or as Atmos™ Rewards Gold, Platinum or Titanium elites will also have access to Icelandair’s Saga Lounge at Keflavík International Airport. Every Iceland flight includes complimentary Wi-Fi – a special perk just for this route – along with premium pillows and blankets, so guests can stay connected and comfortable from take off to touchdown.

And for travelers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, “Iceland will also be one of the best places on earth to witness the 2026 solar eclipse — made even more accessible with Alaska’s new nonstop flights,” airline representatives said.