Maui Surf Forecast for September 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:52 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:38 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:33 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will slowly rise through Monday as swell energy from Tropical Cyclone Kiko arrives. Latest buoy observations from Hilo and buoy 51004 show some increase in the 10 second spectral bands, but only a subtle increase in the longer periods. This suggests surf will likely come in below guidance in the near-term with surf likely staying below advisory thresholds through Monday. Although as Kiko nears the state late Monday into Tuesday, we should see a rapid increase of swell with surf heights possibly reaching low end High Surf Warning levels Monday night into Tuesday along east facing shores. The rise in surf will be short-lived with a steady decline expected Tuesday through Tuesday night. Surf will likely drop well below advisory thresholds by Wednesday. Note, peak surf heights will be highly dependent on the track and intensity of Kiko as it nears the state.

The current moderate long period south-southwest swell will be on the decline on Monday, but another reinforcing swell out of the south- southwest is expected on Tuesday. This should help maintain surf near or slightly above the summer average throughout the first half of the week. Additionally, multiple small pules of northwest swell energy will generate small surf along north facing beaches throughout the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.