‘Taste of Upcountry’ returns Sept. 13 to expand access to Montessori education, celebrate community

Montessori School of Maui’s Taste of Upcountry returns on Sept. 13, 2025. (Courtesy: Montessori School of Maui)

The Montessori School of Maui will host the return of its signature fall fundraiser, Taste of Upcountry, on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the school’s nine-acre campus in Makawao.

The annual evening event features food, live music and auctions, with proceeds benefiting the school’s Tuition Assistance Programs, including its Hawaiian Scholarship Fund. More than 30% of MOMI students receive tuition support each year.

This year’s lineup includes live music by Pat Simmons Jr., a live and silent auction and a “Raise Your Paddle” moment dedicated to funding the Hawaiian Scholarship Fund.

Food will be provided by Café O’Lei Restaurants, The Charcuterie Plus Bar, Four Seasons Resort Maui, Havens Harborside Fish & ChopHouse, Maui Breadfruit Company, Firmiana’s Cultured Vegetables, Nicole Scharer Events, Tommy Bahama, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store & Grill, Soulberry Ice-Cream and Maui Coffee Roasters.

“Taste of Upcountry is a fall Maui tradition – a very special evening of music, culinary genius and community building,” said John Carlstroem, head of school. “We feel privileged to host this Upcountry celebration each year.”

The event is 21 and over, BYOB and open to the public. General Admission starts at $100. Tickets are available now at trellis.org/tasteofupcountry2025.

Sponsors include Bamboo Maui, Goodfellow Bros., First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiʻi Petroleum, Morgan Stanley, Pipe Smith Plumbing, PACE Supply Corp. and several local family foundations.