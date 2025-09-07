Temporary closures slated this month for Eddie Tam lower parking lot, Sakamoto Pool

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The following temporary closures will occur this month at parks facilities in Makawao and Wailuku, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation:

The lower parking lot at Eddie Tam Memorial Park in Makawao, accessed through Hale Kipa Road, will close for asphalt maintenance and repairs starting Monday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The parking lot is expected to reopen at regular hours on Saturday, Sept. 27. For more information, contact DPR Maintenance Division at 808-270-7382.



Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half day from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility at 700 Halia Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for lap and recreational swimming. For updates on pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.