Three Maui Rotary Clubs receive awards for contributions and goals

Three West Maui clubs—Kīhei Wailea, Lahaina Sunrise, and Lahaina Sunset—were recognized as Rotary Clubs of Excellence. Out of 47 clubs in District 5000, eleven received this honor from Rotary International as 2024-25 Clubs of Excellence, acknowledging their contributions to Rotary priorities and organizational goals. Notably, three of the awarded clubs are part of the Coastal Clubs of Maui.

To qualify for this distinction, clubs must be in good financial standing by paying all dues within 60 days and must select and achieve at least 50% of the available goals set in Rotary Club Central. Certificates were presented to the presidents of these three clubs during a recent joint meeting held at a special event in mid-August.

Rotary District 5000 includes approximately 1,500 members across 47 clubs on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island, and is part of a global network of 1.4 million Rotarians dedicated to creating lasting change. There are nine Rotary clubs on Maui.

For more information about these clubs, contact Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.