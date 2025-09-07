UH Maui College to host free Entrepreneur Bootcamp on Sept. 26

Flyer courtesy

UH Maui College’s Maui Food Innovation Center and the YWCA Maui Women’s Business Center will host the Entrepreneur Bootcamp for Maui Nui on Friday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a networking session from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pilina Building, 2nd Floor Event Center.

The free, hands-on bootcamp is designed for both new and established business owners seeking practical tools, strategies and connections to grow their ventures. Attendees will gain insights on business formation, planning, funding, marketing, accounting, HR, recruitment, ecommerce and networking — with actionable templates and solutions tailored to Hawaiʻi’s business environment.

The event is presented in partnership with multiple local agencies and organizations, including the Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB), Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center, Hawai‘i Ag Foundation, Maui County Office of Economic Development, Maui Economic Opportunity and others.

Sponsors for the bootcamp include ACB Logistics, Bank of Hawai’i, Central Pacific Bank, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawai’i USA FCU, Kohola Brewery, Maui Pono Foundation, Maui Wine, Operation HOPE, Pacific Business News and Pacific Media Group.

Registration is open to all interested participants. For more information or to register, click here.