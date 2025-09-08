CPB launches debit card promotion with a 2025 Toyota 4-Runner as the grand prize

This 2025 Toyota 4-Runner, valued at approximately $43,400, will be given away to the grand prize winner of CPB’s Debit Card promotion! Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) launches the return of its debit card promotion—where participants have the chance to win a brand new 2025 Toyota 4-Runner, valued at approximately $43,400, along with more than $11,000 in prizes.

Entrants use their CPB debit card to pay for things they would buy anyway.

+How to Enter:

Use your CPB personal debit card to make purchases between Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, through Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025—each transaction automatically counts as an entry.

Plus, from Sept. 8–14, debit card holders can earn more entries by enrolling their card online by clicking here.

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: 2025 Toyota 4-Runner (approximate value $43,400)

$1,000 Cash (2 winners)

$750 Costco gift card (2 winners)

$750 Amazon.com gift card (2 winners)

$750 Cash (2 winners)

$500 Costco gift card (2 winners)

$500 Cash (2 winners)

$50 Amazon.com gift card (47 winners)

Collectible Labubu dolls (3 winners)

“At CPB, we love surprising our customers with prizes that bring joy, and giving away a brand-new 4-Runner really takes it to the next level,” said Brandt Farias, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Central Pacific Bank. “What makes this campaign so fun is how easy it is to join in—you don’t need to do anything extra. Just use your CPB debit card the same way you always do, and suddenly, your everyday cup of coffee or grocery run could turn into a set of car keys or a stack of cash. It’s a fun, rewarding way we get to say mahalo to our customers for choosing CPB.”

The grand prize finalists will gather for a special event on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, where the lucky 4-Runner winner will be announced live, and 50 finalists will walk away with prizes.

Weekly prize drawings will take place throughout the campaign, so the more you use your card, the more chances you have to win.

Learn more at cpb.bank/contactless and follow CPB on Facebook and Instagram for prize updates, winner highlights and fun content.

+NO PURCHASE OR TRANSACTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER. Alternative entry methods and full Campaign rules are available at cpb.bank/contactless-terms. Central Pacific Banks’s Go Contactless! Campaign is sponsored by Central Pacific Bank and will run from Sept. 15 to Nov. 23, 2025. Campaign open to natural persons who are legal US residents of the State of Hawaiʻi, 18 years of age or older. Campaign is void where prohibited and subject to applicable laws. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible Entries. Campaign is no way associated or sponsored by Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Membership Inc., Pop Mart International Group Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota Hawaiʻi, or any of their affiliates.