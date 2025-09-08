Op-Ed: This Hunger Action Month—When we share what we have, we all thrive

Brandi Saragosa. Photo Credit: Aubrey Hord

This Hunger Action Month—When we share what we have, we all thrive

By Brandi Saragosa, Chief Operating Officer, Maui Food Bank

Here in Maui County, September’s Hunger Action Month is a reminder that none of our neighbors should go hungry. It’s a time to raise awareness about food insecurity and to stand together as a community so everyone has access to nutritious food.

The need is greater than ever. Today, one in four keiki in Maui County is at risk of going hungry, which is a 62% increase in the past decade. Of those we serve at Maui Food Bank, 65% have incomes below the federal poverty line, 37% are working households, and nearly half are single moms doing everything they can to provide for their families. Hunger is not a faraway issue. It is here, in our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods.

Every September, Feeding America and food banks nationwide take part in Hunger Action Month, a campaign to shine a light on hunger and inspire action. The color orange has become its symbol, a reminder that when we work together, we can bring hope to every table.

My parents always taught me that when someone is hungry, you feed them. Even when we had very little, we always had enough. After six years with Maui Food Bank, I’ve seen this truth in action every day: giving with aloha nourishes both the body and the spirit. That same spirit of giving is reflected in the work of Maui Food Bank each day.

This past fiscal year, Maui Food Bank distributed more than 7.6 million pounds of food—the equivalent of 6.3 million meals, or about 17,000 meals each day. That included nearly 2.9 million pounds of fresh produce and 1.6 million pounds of food through Da Market Lahaina, serving fire-impacted families with dignity and care. On average, 40,000 people rely on us each month, including 14,000 keiki.

These numbers reflect the compassion and resilience of our island. This Hunger Action Month, I invite everyone to join us: wear orange on September 9 for Hunger Action Day, volunteer your time, host a food drive or make a gift.

Together, we can share what we have. And when we do, we all thrive. To learn more, visit mauifoodbank.org.