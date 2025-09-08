Theatre Theatre Maui launches The Next Stage Program for young adults

Theatre Theatre Maui is launching The Next Stage Program: a Fall Sampler Series created especially for young adults ages 18-30 interested in theatre, regardless of past experience.

This seven-workshop series, running Sunday evenings from Sept. 21 through Nov. 16 at FUZZ BOX Studios, is designed to help participants build skills, gain confidence, and discover new passions under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each workshop offers a different subject with a new instructor. The program includes two private lessons per participant with the instructor and subject of choice

Registration is now open at www.TTMWestMaui.org, with sessions scheduled to avoid traditional rehearsal and matinee conflicts, making it easy for aspiring creatives to get involved. Whether aiming for the spotlight or eager to explore backstage roles, this program offers a welcoming space to connect with fellow artists and take the next step in theatre—no experience needed.

The registration fee is $50 for the entire seven week program. Financial aid is available.

This program is made possible by the Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with the Gilbert & Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust, and the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA), through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawai’i.