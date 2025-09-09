Department of Health applauds the start of public tours in Kalaupapa National Historical Park

The historic Kalaupapa settlement. Courtesy file photo: Office of US Senator Mazie Hirono.

The National Park Service announced that public tours at Kalaupapa National Historical Park will resume this week. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health welcomed the return of tours as an opportunity to share the history and legacy of Kalaupapa and those who have lived there.

A media tour is scheduled for Sept. 18, with tours for the general public beginning in late September through Kalaupapa Saints Tours.

The National Park Service manages all commercial activity and concessions in Kalaupapa National Historical Park, with preference given to businesses owned by patient-residents of Kalaupapa.

Kalaupapa Saints Tours, like previous tour operators, is owned by a patient-resident.

The DOH works with the National Park Service and the tour operator to provide entry permits for Kalawao County to tour participants. DOH continues to support the opportunity for the community to learn about the history of Kalaupapa and the resiliency of the people who live and have lived there.

For more information or to book a tour, visit Seawind Tours or call 808-949-4144. To learn more about Kalaupapa National Historical Park, please see the park service website:https://www.nps.gov/kala/index.htm.