Kīhei man reported missing by acquaintance after failing to return home on Sunday

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of David Houghton, 57, of Kīhei.

Houghton was reported missing by an acquaintance on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, after he failed to return home. Houghton was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., in Kīhei, in the area of Hoano Place.

Attempts to reach him via cell phone have been unsuccessful. Police say he is known to operate a green, 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Hawaiʻi license plate LFA 384.

Houghton is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and white shorts.

If you have any information regarding Houghton’s whereabouts, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In case of an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-026380.