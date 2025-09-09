Special Fair Day to be held at Maui County Fair

97th Maui Fair, opening day. (10.3.19) Photo by Wendy Osher.

A Special Fair Day for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mobility impairment and members of the Deaf community will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, as part of the Maui County Fair. The event at the War Memorial Special Events Complex will include rides, games and live entertainment.

A limited number of free tickets are available.

Those affiliated with a service agency or school can apply for tickets through the organization. Applications also may be submitted online at www.themauifair.com by clicking on the “Updates” tab.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 19. Confirmations and details will be emailed on Sept. 23.

“The Special Fair Day offers connection and access for individuals of all abilities and reflects our commitment to inclusion and respect for all members of our community,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We’re happy to see this tradition returning along with the Fair.”

Each Special Fair Day guest must be escorted by a caregiver. Students must be accompanied by a responsible adult (such as a parent, guardian or family member). The Hawaiʻi Department of Education is not coordinating with the Fair for this event. Children who are attending the event during school hours will need to take an absence from school that day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For questions, contact info@themauifair.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those interested in volunteering at the Special Fair Day can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/SFDVolunteerSignUp.

Supported by the County of Maui, the Maui County Fair is returning after six years and will feature E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.