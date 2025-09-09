Maui News
Structure fire in Kahikinui contained overnight
A structure fire in the remote area of Kahikinui along the south east slopes of Haleakalā was contained overnight at around 12:14 a.m.
The fire was first reported at 7:42 p.m. on Monday near mile 37.5 of the Pi’ilani Highway.
The Maui Emergency Management Agency monitored the fire and issued alerts on the Genasys Protect App, advising of potential health risks from smoke. No evacuation orders were implemented.
