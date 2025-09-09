Tickets available for this Friday’s Mokuʻula showing at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center

E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula). PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced that tickets are still available for the September showing of E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula). Tickets go quickly, so this is a wonderful and rare, last-minute opportunity, organizers said.

Reservations are required at LahainaRestoration.org.

This free screening will be held on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 6 p.m. at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Since its debut, the film has captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, immersive soundscape, and deeply rooted storytelling. Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula brings to life one of Hawaiʻi’s most sacred places, where King Kamehameha III once resided, surrounded by the revered Mokuhinia Pond. Though Mokuʻula now rests beneath Malu ʻUlu o Lele Park in Lahaina, its legacy continues to inspire.

Support is provided by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program, and Rotary District 5000.

