Free Skate Jam to be held at Pa‘animai Skatepark in Hāna on Sept. 27

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and One Love Skate are partnering to host a free Skate Jam event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Pa‘animai Skatepark in Hāna.

Skaters of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m., followed by a variety of contests throughout the morning including timed runs, best trick and more. Food, games, prizes and music will be available for participants and spectators.

Helmets are required for all skaters. A limited amount of skateboarding equipment will be available to borrow.

For more information, contact One Love Skate President Josh Marburger at josh@oneloveskate.org.

Event flyer. (Courtesy: Maui County)

