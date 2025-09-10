Gov. Green orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of slain conservative activist

Charlie Kirk speaks during the 2020 Republican National Convention. PC: YouTube screenshot

Gov. Josh Green has ordered Hawaiʻi flags flown at half-staff, at the direction of President Donald Trump, in memory of slain conservative activist and author Charlie Kirk. Flags will be lowered until Sept. 14.

Kirk, a close ally of President Trump who was influential in rallying young voters, was shot and killed during an event Wednesday at Utah Valley University. The unidentified assassin fired from a nearby rooftop.

Gov. Green condemned the act of violence.

“There is no place in Hawaiʻi or in our country for political violence,” he said. “We may disagree on policies, but we must never allow division to turn into hate or harm. Democracy only survives when we resolve our differences through respect, dialogue and compassion.”

Republican Governors Association Chair Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: “We are absolutely devastated by the news that America has lost Charlie Kirk.”

“Charlie recently said, ‘leave a legacy and be courageous,’ and that’s exactly what he did,” Kemp said. “Charlie was a true American patriot who started a movement all across America that brought young people into the public square like we haven’t seen in decades. His passion for our nation, for free speech, and for vigorous debate was evident in everything he did and every cause he touched.”

“Charlie’s horrific assassination is nothing short of evil. Political violence is never the answer, and it must stop. Charlie demonstrated how to debate our differences — through words and through action. His passing leaves a gigantic void in our national dialogue.”

Cheryl Tolly Petty posted on the Hawaii Republican Party Facebook page: “This has got to stop. Just because you don’t agree with someone else’s views doesn’t give you the right to hurt them. Again, mental illness is a real thing. Nobody in their right mind would even consider doing something like this. Please pray for him and his family. Even if you aren’t a believer in prayer please ask God for His help in this mess. We need His help.”

Kirk visited the University of Hawaiʻi in September 2018.