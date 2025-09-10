Maui Surf Forecast for September 11, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Any lingering easterly swell generated from Kiko will fade tonight, with surf along east-facing shores returning to the more typical trade wind-generated energy on Thursday as moderate to fresh trades fill back into the region.
Surf along south facing shores will remain near or just below the September average for the next few days. A reinforcing south- southwest swell peaked today and will slowly decline through Thursday. Another small bump from the south is possible on Friday. Additionally, multiple small pules of northwest to north-northwest swell energy will generate small surf along north facing beaches throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
