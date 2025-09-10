Senate WAM Committee gains fire management insights during visit to Maui

Senate Committee on Ways and Means visited Maui to receive updates on fire management in the state. PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate Majority.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means met with the Department of Law Enforcement, The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife, and the Office of the ­State Fire Marshal to receive updates on fire management in the state.

Ernest Robello, DLE Deputy Director of Administration, Dawn Chang, Chair of DLNR, and Dori Booth, Hawaiʻi’s newly-instated State Fire Marshal (Act 302, 2025) presented recent efforts in fire mitigation, including a community fuels reduction project (Act 303, 2025).

Members walked through the DOFAW’s Kahului Baseyard, where DLNR is leading current fire management efforts.

“Hawaiʻi is facing urgent challenges when it comes to fire risk,” said Sen. Brandon J.C. Elefante (D 16 – ‘Aiea, ‘Aiea Heights, Hālawa, Pearlridge, Newtown, Royal Summit, Waimalu, Waiau, Momilani, Pacific Palisades, and Pearl City), Chair of the Senate Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs. “I am confident that with the reinstatement of our State Fire Marshal and team, along with the support of our departments, we are better positioned to respond effectively and protect our communities from the growing threats of wildfires.”

“The risk of wildfires is growing in Hawaiʻi, and we must always be prepared when it comes to responding to these threats,” said Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz (D 17 – Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “Our continued investments in disaster preparedness and development of mitigation strategies, such as reestablishing the Office of the State Fire Marshal, demonstrate how state and county agencies can work together on wildfire prevention.”























“As someone who represents communities that have faced the real and growing threat of wildfires, I deeply appreciate the collaborative efforts being made to strengthen fire prevention and response across our state,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini), Chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. “We must continue to prioritize these proactive, community-based strategies to ensure the safety and resilience of all our islands.”

“Today’s briefing in Kahului emphasized the importance of coordinated, on-the-ground fire management strategies for Hawaiʻi’s future,” said Sen. Troy N. Hashimoto (D5 – Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka, Waiehu), Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Housing. “From fuels reduction to erosion control, it’s encouraging to see state agencies continuously implementing and developing strategies that strengthen resilience in my district and across our state.”

“The DLE will continue to work with and support the Fire Marshal, DLNR, and our community partners to improve prevention, mitigation, and suppression of wildfires across Hawaiʻi,” said Ernest Robello, DLE Deputy Director of Administration.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our legislators for their leadership in passing Act 302,” said State Fire Marshal Dori Booth. “This landmark legislation not only strengthens Hawaiʻi’s wildfire preparedness, but also elevates our entire approach to fire and life safety across the state. By investing in public education, enhancing code enforcement, improving fire investigations, and building a statewide data analysis hub for the fire service, we are laying the foundation to reduce risk on every front. Act 302 positions Hawaiʻi to be a national leader in fire prevention and community resilience, and I am proud of the collective commitment to safeguarding the people and places we cherish most. I look forward to continuing this strong partnership with our legislators on future projects and policies that will further strengthen our capacity to protect and serve Hawaiʻi’s communities.”

“Mahalo nui to WAM for joining us on Maui and for the opportunity to share how DLNR is building out a strong fire management program,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. “The 2023 wildfires were a wake-up call for all of us, and we are deeply grateful to the legislature for the increased funding support you have provided. With this support, our DOFAW team has been able to expand its capacity statewide, with added positions and equipment in all districts. Our expanded capacity has already proved critical in our response to wildfires this dry season. We will continue to work alongside the DLE and our community partners to improve prevention, mitigation, and suppression of wildfires across Hawaiʻi.”