Update/extinguished: Brush fire in off Kokomo Road in Haʻikū

A fire in the area of 2520 Kokomo Road in Haʻikū was declare extinguished at 1:38 p.m.

Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire located in the area of 2520 Kokomo Road in Haʻikū. The fire was first reported at around 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

There are no evacuations in place at this time, however if extra time is needed, preparations should be made to leave. Smoke impacts may also be present.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com