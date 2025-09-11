Maui News
Brush fire near Hoʻokele and Pakaula Street in Kahului
A brush fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 near Hoʻokele Street and Pakaula Street in Kahului. As of 2:39 p.m., there were no evacuations in place.
Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.
