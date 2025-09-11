Maui News

Brush fire near Hoʻokele and Pakaula Street in Kahului

September 11, 2025, 2:43 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Brush fire in Kahului. PC: Val Toro (2:36 p.m, 9.11.25)

A brush fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 near Hoʻokele Street and Pakaula Street in Kahului. As of 2:39 p.m., there were no evacuations in place.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Loading job listings...

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments

Loading job listings...