Brush fire near Hoʻokele and Pakaula Street in Kahului

Brush fire in Kahului. PC: Val Toro (2:36 p.m, 9.11.25)

A brush fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 near Hoʻokele Street and Pakaula Street in Kahului. As of 2:39 p.m., there were no evacuations in place.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.