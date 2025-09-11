Maui News

Eddie Tam Memorial Park fields, Upcountry Dog Park temporarily closed

September 11, 2025, 12:00 PM HST
The Upcountry Dog Park is located in the Eddie Tam complex in Makawao.

All fields at Eddie Tam Memorial Park, including the Upcountry Dog Park, in Makawao are temporarily closed following a report of red ants in the area, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The reported areas will be assessed and treated as needed.

Access to the fields and dog park is expected to resume by Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in the afternoon.

For more information, call DPR’s Recreation and Support Services Division at 808-270-7383.

