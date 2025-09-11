Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2025

September 11, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 03:52 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 10:45 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:09 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 12:01 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:46 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Despite the current south swell slowly declining today, another small, medium to long period south swell will fill in on Friday to provide another slight bump in south shore surf. This swell will then then slowly decline over the weekend. Additionally, surf along north facing shores will remain slightly elevated over the next couple of days as another small northwest pulse arrives on Friday. East facing shores will see typical trade wind generated energy throughout the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
