Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Despite the current south swell slowly declining today, another small, medium to long period south swell will fill in on Friday to provide another slight bump in south shore surf. This swell will then then slowly decline over the weekend. Additionally, surf along north facing shores will remain slightly elevated over the next couple of days as another small northwest pulse arrives on Friday. East facing shores will see typical trade wind generated energy throughout the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
