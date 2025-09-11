Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 03:52 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 10:45 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:09 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 12:01 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Despite the current south swell slowly declining today, another small, medium to long period south swell will fill in on Friday to provide another slight bump in south shore surf. This swell will then then slowly decline over the weekend. Additionally, surf along north facing shores will remain slightly elevated over the next couple of days as another small northwest pulse arrives on Friday. East facing shores will see typical trade wind generated energy throughout the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

