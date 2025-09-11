Maui Weather Forecast for September 11, 2025





West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 84 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 75 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 62 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trades will take over again now that Kiko has moved off to the northwest. Limited showers within the trades will focus along windward and upslope mauka exposures.

Discussion

An upper level ridge to the northwest will weaken the next several days, then most likely rebuild to the northeast early next week. Clouds moving in from the east this morning show the location of an incoming easterly wave. This will increase the chance of showers today over the eastern half of the state. Rainfall totals yesterday were over an inch on the windward wide of Oahu, Kauai, and the Big Island. Also, a record high temperature of 94 degrees was recorded at Kahului, breaking the old record of 93 degrees set over 40 years ago in 1984.

This morning's Lihue sounding shows an inversion height of around 5,500 ft. Inversion height on the Big Island is closer to 10,000 ft. Trades will build back into the area and remain for the coming week. There is the potential for another easterly wave over the entire state next Tuesday and Wednesday. These periods of enhanced moisture will see increases in the number and strength of showers as the inversion heights rise in response to these passing waves. Friday through Monday, we'll see rather typical diurnal showers favoring the windward and mauka areas.

Aviation

Wind speeds will increase slightly across the region today with brief passing showers drifting into island mountains on the easterly trade winds. VFR conditions will prevail for most areas with brief periods of MVFR conditions in showers are possible mainly over windward airfields.

No AIRMETs in effect. Possible AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration over select windward areas.

Marine

The remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Kiko is exiting the far northwest offshore waters this morning. High pressure will build far northeast of the state and remain stationary through the weekend resulting in gentle to locally fresh trade winds across the coastal waters with possible localized seabreezes over the leeward waters. Trade winds look to strengthen slightly Friday before easing over the weekend into early next week. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island may be issued for Friday.

The current south swell will slowly decline today before another small long period south swell fills in Friday then slowly declines over the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain slightly elevated today as the small medium period northwest swell has filled in overnight. Another tiny to small northwest pulse is expected over the weekend keeping surf going flat. East facing shores will see typical trade wind generated energy today through the weekend with the largest surf expected Friday.

Fire weather

No critical fire weather conditions are expected. Over the coming week, the return of locally breezy trades will lower humidity to typical values. Showers will be more common in the east today, with a chance for enhanced showers again Tuesday and Wednesday. Friday through Monday, showers will remain rather limited and focused windward and mauka.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

