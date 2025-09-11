Pilina ʻĀina: seed & plant workshop launches community event series in Honuaʻula



















Kīpaipai Maui in partnership with ʻĀina Archaeology and the Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s ʻŌiwi Resources & Stewardship Department, will host a free community seed and plant workshop on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The event, the first in a three-part series, aims to strengthen pilina (connection) with ʻāina (land; that which feeds) in the Honuaʻula moku. The workshop, scheduled from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., will be held at Nāulu Farm in Maluaka, Honuaʻula, at Mākena Golf & Beach Club.

In this hands-on session, participants will be introduced to intentional plant selection and propagation practices that prepare native plants for restoration and preservation areas. Together, participants will learn about the function, life cycle, and uses of plants, as well as practical methods for starting seedlings and cuttings.

Participants will also gain insight into how planting decisions are guided by root systems, site purpose, and cultural connections (such as those reflected in the Kumulipo). Featured plants, such as koa, koaiʻa, wiliwili, pōhinahina, and ʻāweoweo, will be highlighted, not only for their utility and function, but also for their role in reconnecting people to place.

This workshop moves beyond the primarily aesthetic approach to planting, fostering a deeper understanding of the logic, utilitarianism, and intentionality that continue to shape native planting practices in Honuaʻula. By the end of the session, participants will leave with both hands-on propagation skills and a renewed appreciation for how this living cultural practice continues to bring life to our Makena preservation areas.

Registration required here. Questions can be directed to info@kipaipaimaui.org

To explore more about Kīpaipai, follow the account on Instagram at @kipaipaimaui.