UH Maui College medical director named Hawai‘i’s 2025 Immunization Champion

Hannah Litt, MS, APRN, CNM, has been named the 2025 Immunization Champion for the State of Hawai‘i. (Photo courtesy: Hannah Litt)

Hannah Litt, medical director of the UH Maui College Campus Health Center, has been named the 2025 Immunization Champion for the State of Hawai‘i.

The award — hosted by the Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) and funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — recognizes those doing an exemplary job or going above and beyond to promote or foster immunizations for children and adults in their communities.

Litt was nominated by Heather Winfield-Smith, coordinator of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Vaccine Supply and Distribution Section.

“Hannah Litt is passionate about making a difference for her community and has actively pursued opportunities and partnerships with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and community providers to increase access to lifesaving preventative services, including immunizations,” Winfield-Smith said. “Her great work as a COVID-19 vaccine provider during the pandemic and willingness to provide care to the Maui community after the wildfires speak to her commitment to immunizations as a vital component of preventative health care services.”

“I am honored to be recognized,” Litt said. “This award reflects not only my commitment to promoting vaccine education and access, but also the tireless efforts of UH Maui College Health Center staff, including Leslie Watson, and the tireless support of Chancellor Lui Hokoana and many others, who led the island’s COVID-19 mass vaccination efforts prior to my arrival. I remain dedicated to building on that foundation to strengthen immunization awareness and protect the health of our students and communities across Maui.”

“We’re so proud of Hannah and thrilled that she has been recognized in this way,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “The announcement is a good way to remind all of Maui Nui that this is National Immunization Awareness Month, and also to celebrate Hannah and the staff of our Campus Health Center. They are true public health leaders on our campus and in our community.”