Walmart to host free wellness event this Saturday

September 11, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Walmart in Kahului. Photo Credit: Gaylord Paul Garcia

Walmart has announced its annual wellness event, taking place Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across all Hawai‘i locations, including Kahului.

The event will provide free health screenings, affordable immunizations and other wellness-focused activities.

What to expect at the wellness event:

  • Free health screenings, including blood pressure and BMI
  • Free vision screenings at select locations
  • No-cost flu shots (covered by most major insurance plans), plus other affordable immunizations such as RSV, shingles, tetanus, HPV and more
  • Information on Walmart’s low-cost generic prescription program (starting at $4 per 30-day supply)
  • Conversations with pharmacists on medication therapy management, nutrition recommendations and tailored support for a personalized health journey
  • Samples and giveaways featuring over-the-counter products and healthy options (while supplies last)
Since 2014, Walmart’s wellness-focused events have provided more than five million free health screenings. In Hawai‘i, where some areas face a shortage of medical providers, Walmart pharmacists sometimes serve as trusted community healthcare resources. Most locations also offer free prescription delivery through Walmart+.

Participating Hawai‘i Walmart stores include:

  • Kaua‘i: Līhu‘e
  • O‘ahu: Honolulu/Keeaumoku, Kapolei, Kunia/Waipahu, Mililani, Pearl City
  • Maui: Kahului
  • Hawai‘i Island: Hilo, Kailua-Kona

For more details, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

