Walmart to host free wellness event this Saturday
Walmart has announced its annual wellness event, taking place Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across all Hawai‘i locations, including Kahului.
The event will provide free health screenings, affordable immunizations and other wellness-focused activities.
What to expect at the wellness event:
- Free health screenings, including blood pressure and BMI
- Free vision screenings at select locations
- No-cost flu shots (covered by most major insurance plans), plus other affordable immunizations such as RSV, shingles, tetanus, HPV and more
- Information on Walmart’s low-cost generic prescription program (starting at $4 per 30-day supply)
- Conversations with pharmacists on medication therapy management, nutrition recommendations and tailored support for a personalized health journey
- Samples and giveaways featuring over-the-counter products and healthy options (while supplies last)
Since 2014, Walmart’s wellness-focused events have provided more than five million free health screenings. In Hawai‘i, where some areas face a shortage of medical providers, Walmart pharmacists sometimes serve as trusted community healthcare resources. Most locations also offer free prescription delivery through Walmart+.
Participating Hawai‘i Walmart stores include:
- Kaua‘i: Līhu‘e
- O‘ahu: Honolulu/Keeaumoku, Kapolei, Kunia/Waipahu, Mililani, Pearl City
- Maui: Kahului
- Hawai‘i Island: Hilo, Kailua-Kona
For more details, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
