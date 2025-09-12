Ag department launches second statewide Pesticide Disposal Program
The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB), Pesticides Branch, is launching its second annual statewide Pesticide Disposal Program (PDP) to help farms and other commercial pesticide users safely dispose of unwanted, canceled, suspended or unlabeled products.
The program is free for eligible participants, including farms, ranches, nurseries, pest control operators, golf courses, landscape professionals, pesticide dealers and state or county agencies. Household pesticides will not be accepted.
Collection events are scheduled for:
- Maui – Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (registration deadline Oct. 9, 4:30 p.m.)
- Moloka‘i – Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (registration deadline Oct. 29, 4:30 p.m.)
Exact drop-off locations will be provided only to registered participants. Registration forms and details are available at dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program. Each participant may dispose of up to 250 pounds of pesticides and pesticidal waste at no cost.
“While pesticides play a significant role in our daily lives, responsible pesticide management is crucial, and improper disposal can lead to potential risks for human and animal health and our environment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “With the PDP, our Pesticides Branch has developed an environmentally friendly solution for commercial entities to dispose of unwanted pesticides at no cost.”
Final statistics from the 2023-2024 PDP include:
- Pounds of waste pesticides collected: 39,200+
- Number of collection sites: 7
- Pounds collected by site:
- O‘ahu: 7,377 lbs
- Maui: 7,132 lbs
- Kaua‘i: 3,986 lbs
- Kona: 4,366 lbs
- Hilo: 2,944 lbs
- Moloka‘i: 833 lbs
- Lāna‘i: 12,642 lbs
- Total program cost: $723,061
- Oldest pesticide collected: 1980
Questions about registration may be directed to EnviroServices & Training Center at 808-456-3494 or wm@gotoetc.com. Additional collection dates for other islands will be announced later.
