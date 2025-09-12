Community invited to shape Central Maui’s future

The Central Maui mountains’ watershed capture fresh water underground for the towns of Waikapū and Wailuku. Residents are being asked to help plan the future of Central Maui with a community plan update. PC: Brian Perry

The public is invited to help shape the future of Central Maui by participating in a series of upcoming community design workshops. The Maui County Department of Planning is hosting the events to gather input for the Central Maui Community Plan update.

The workshops will allow residents to engage in mapping activities to identify areas they would like to preserve, places in need of improvement and ideas for future growth and development.

“This is an important opportunity for Central Maui residents to make their voices heard and to help shape their future,” said Planning Director Kate Blystone. “We welcome anyone who lives, works or plays in Central Maui to attend.”

The feedback from these workshops will be used to inform land-use plans, policies, and actions in the upcoming draft of the community plan update.

The following workshops are scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.:

Sept. 18 at Waiheʻe Elementary School. Focus Area: Waiheʻe, Waiehu, and Kahakuloa.

Sept. 23 at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center. Focus Area: Wailuku and Waikapū.

Sept. 24 at Kahului Community Center. Focus Area: Kahului.

For more information, visit the project’s website at https://centralmaui.wearemaui.org.