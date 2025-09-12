County of Maui Office on Aging invites vendors for 52nd Annual Senior Fair

Maui County Senior Fair attendees stop by the Maui Nui Broadband table.

The County of Maui Office on Aging, in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., invites vendors and exhibitors to participate in the 52nd Annual Senior Fair on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The Senior Fair connects kūpuna and caregivers with community resources; promotes health awareness through education and screenings; and shares information about programs and services available across Maui County.

Interested vendors and exhibitors may complete the online application at https://bit.ly/52MauiSeniorFair or email MCOA.ADRC@co.maui.hi.us to request an application. Applications are due by Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. There is no cost for vendors.

Each exhibitor space includes one 6-foot table, tablecloth and skirt, and two chairs. Due to limited space, the event committee may decline late applications, applications with substantially duplicate products or services, or other applications to ensure diversity and safety.

For questions, contact the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7755 or MCOA.ADRC@co.maui.hi.us.