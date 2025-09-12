Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 13, 2025

September 12, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 03:46 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 11:23 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain near or slightly above the September average for the next couple of days. The current small, medium-period south swell will gradually decline through Saturday, but a smaller long-period reinforcement on Sunday will maintain small south shore surf into next week. 


A small north northwest swell is currently moving through the region and producing elevated surf along north facing shores, but expect it to gradually decline through late Saturday. Another short- to medium- period north northwest reinforcement could cause a slight bump in surf along north facing shores on Sunday, then decline through midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
