Maui Surf Forecast for September 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 03:46 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 11:23 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain near or slightly above the September average for the next couple of days. The current small, medium-period south swell will gradually decline through Saturday, but a smaller long-period reinforcement on Sunday will maintain small south shore surf into next week.

A small north northwest swell is currently moving through the region and producing elevated surf along north facing shores, but expect it to gradually decline through late Saturday. Another short- to medium- period north northwest reinforcement could cause a slight bump in surf along north facing shores on Sunday, then decline through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.