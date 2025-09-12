Reyn Spooner amenity kits available this month for United business class passengers

An example of a Reyn Spooner amenity kit available for United Airlines business class passengers. Courtesy photo

United Airlines and Reyn Spooner are collaborating on an exclusive amenity kit for United business class passengers traveling to Hawai‘i. The kits feature vintage Reyn Spooner prints and will be available on direct flights from the continental US to Hawai‘i starting this month.

The partnership brings together two companies with long histories in the Islands. United Airlines has served Hawai‘i for more than 70 years and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. Reyn Spooner will also mark a milestone in 2026, its 70th year of business.

“This collaboration is a natural fit for two brands that have helped connect travelers with Hawai‘i for decades,” said Rob Tolleson, president and chief executive officer of Reyn Spooner. “As the world’s most collected aloha shirt, Reyn Spooner has long been a symbol of island life and storytelling. These amenity kits allow us to share our heritage in a new way through an elevated travel experience that starts the moment guests step on board.”

The amenity kits will be offered to United business class passengers on nonstop flights to Hawai‘i from the airline’s hubs in Houston, Denver, Chicago, Newark/New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. Each kit includes one of several vintage Reyn Spooner prints.

Inside the kits, travelers will find skincare products from Honua, including face mist, nourishing lip balm, and hand lotion. The kits also contain an eye shade with a Reyn Spooner design, a dental kit and earplugs.

The amenity kits are part of United’s efforts to improve the premium onboard experience and acknowledge its relationship with Hawai‘i.