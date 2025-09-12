Stage 2 water shortage in effect for West Maui

Pursuant to Chapter 14.06A, Maui County Code, the Department of Water Supply of the County of Maui hereby provides notice of a Stage 2 water shortage for water consumers in the West Maui service area.

The West Maui service area includes Lahaina, Kāʻanapali, Kahana, Māhinahina, Nāpili-Honokōwai, and Honokōhau. West Maui is experiencing continued dry weather and lack of rainfall. Therefore, the existing water shortage is being upgraded to a Stage 2 for West Maui until water source levels are adequate to meet demand.

The Director of Water Supply, with the approval of the Mayor, is authorized to declare a water shortage whenever the water supply becomes inadequate in any area in the County due to a period of drought, an infrastructure or mechanical malfunction, natural disaster, or other event causing a water shortage. A Stage 2 water shortage exists if the Director determines that anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by 16-30%.

Currently, Honokōhau Stream flow is low, the inflow to Māhinahina Water Treatment Facility is zero, and the US drought monitor forecast of D-2 severe drought conditions all support the decision to upgrade to a Stage 2 Water Shortage for West Maui.

When a water shortage is declared, the Director may apply schedules, restrictions, or measures as follows:

Prohibit water usage during certain hours or days of the week; Prohibit the use of water for irrigation, lawns, personal washing of vehicles, or other nonessential activities; Prohibit the use of temporary construction meters; and Institute water shortage rates as set forth in the annual budget.

Failure of a water customer to comply with any mandated water restriction may result in penalties, including a fine of $500 for each violation and removal of the water meter for subsequent violations.

At this time, for all West Maui water consumers the following water use restrictions apply:

All nonessential water use for commercial and industrial use should cease. Irrigation is allowed for no more than one day per week according to the following schedule: Wednesday for even residential addresses.

Thursday for odd residential addresses.

Friday for even commercial facilities and multifamily units.

Saturday for even commercial facilities and multifamily units.

Plant containers, trees, shrubs, and vegetable gardens may be watered one additional day using only drip irrigation. Customers must repair leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within three days of notice or notification to the extent feasible. The use of potable water at temporary construction meters is prohibited. Personal washing of vehicles is prohibited. Parks, school grounds and recreation fields adhere to the one day a week irrigation schedule.

The Stage 1 water shortage notification was effective as of June 30, 2022, The Stage 2 water shortage is effective Sept. 4, 2025 and will remain until further notice.

Agricultural water customers are required to reduce water consumption by 20%.

The Department will continue to watch supply and demand, and the weather forecast to determine when the Stage 2 water shortage can end or if a Stage 3 water shortage must be declared.

Please contact the Department Secretary at 808-270-7816 if further information is needed.