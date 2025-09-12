Stage 2 water shortage in effect for West Maui
Pursuant to Chapter 14.06A, Maui County Code, the Department of Water Supply of the County of Maui hereby provides notice of a Stage 2 water shortage for water consumers in the West Maui service area.
The West Maui service area includes Lahaina, Kāʻanapali, Kahana, Māhinahina, Nāpili-Honokōwai, and Honokōhau. West Maui is experiencing continued dry weather and lack of rainfall. Therefore, the existing water shortage is being upgraded to a Stage 2 for West Maui until water source levels are adequate to meet demand.
The Director of Water Supply, with the approval of the Mayor, is authorized to declare a water shortage whenever the water supply becomes inadequate in any area in the County due to a period of drought, an infrastructure or mechanical malfunction, natural disaster, or other event causing a water shortage. A Stage 2 water shortage exists if the Director determines that anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by 16-30%.
Currently, Honokōhau Stream flow is low, the inflow to Māhinahina Water Treatment Facility is zero, and the US drought monitor forecast of D-2 severe drought conditions all support the decision to upgrade to a Stage 2 Water Shortage for West Maui.
When a water shortage is declared, the Director may apply schedules, restrictions, or measures as follows:
- Prohibit water usage during certain hours or days of the week;
- Prohibit the use of water for irrigation, lawns, personal washing of vehicles, or other nonessential activities;
- Prohibit the use of temporary construction meters; and
- Institute water shortage rates as set forth in the annual budget.
Failure of a water customer to comply with any mandated water restriction may result in penalties, including a fine of $500 for each violation and removal of the water meter for subsequent violations.
At this time, for all West Maui water consumers the following water use restrictions apply:
- All nonessential water use for commercial and industrial use should cease.
- Irrigation is allowed for no more than one day per week according to the following schedule:
- Wednesday for even residential addresses.
- Thursday for odd residential addresses.
- Friday for even commercial facilities and multifamily units.
- Saturday for even commercial facilities and multifamily units.
- Plant containers, trees, shrubs, and vegetable gardens may be watered one additional day using only drip irrigation.
- Customers must repair leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within three days of notice or notification to the extent feasible.
- The use of potable water at temporary construction meters is prohibited.
- Personal washing of vehicles is prohibited.
- Parks, school grounds and recreation fields adhere to the one day a week irrigation schedule.
The Stage 1 water shortage notification was effective as of June 30, 2022, The Stage 2 water shortage is effective Sept. 4, 2025 and will remain until further notice.
Agricultural water customers are required to reduce water consumption by 20%.
The Department will continue to watch supply and demand, and the weather forecast to determine when the Stage 2 water shortage can end or if a Stage 3 water shortage must be declared.
Please contact the Department Secretary at 808-270-7816 if further information is needed.
Sponsored Content
Loading job listings...