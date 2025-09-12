Update: 7.5 earthquake off East Coast of Kamchatka Russia; No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi

Russia earthquake. PC: Pacific Tsunami Warning Center / tsunami.gov.

Update: 5:19 p.m., Sept. 12, 2025

An update was issued at 5:19 p.m. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi. This will be the final statement issued for this event, unless additional data is received.

This comes following a 7.5 moment earthquake reported at 4:38 p.m. HST on Friday, Sept 12, 2025 off the East Coast of Kamchatka Russia.