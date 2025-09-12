Maui News
Update: 7.5 earthquake off East Coast of Kamchatka Russia; No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi
A
A
A
Update: 5:19 p.m., Sept. 12, 2025
An update was issued at 5:19 p.m. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi. This will be the final statement issued for this event, unless additional data is received.
This comes following a 7.5 moment earthquake reported at 4:38 p.m. HST on Friday, Sept 12, 2025 off the East Coast of Kamchatka Russia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Loading job listings...
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments