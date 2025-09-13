2025 Workforce Development Hero Award winners announced

Katie Taladay, director of Workforce Development at the Maui Economic Development Board and Maui winner of the 2025 Workforce Development Hero Award. Courtesy photo

Katie Taladay, director of Workforce Development at the Maui Economic Development Board, is the Maui winner of the 2025 Workforce Development Hero Award, the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced. The award recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations and was announced during September’s Workforce Development Month, a time to honor leaders and staff across Hawaiʻi.

The Workforce Development Hero Awards were created to acknowledge key contributors to workforce excellence across the islands, recognizing their dedication and innovation in advancing employment opportunities and skill development in Hawaiʻi. This year’s winners were selected from nominations across the state, showcasing the diverse range of individuals and institutions committed to strengthening Hawaiʻi’s workforce.

“Ensuring that businesses have access to skilled workers, while helping job seekers find meaningful employment, is essential to equipping both local businesses and workers with the talent and expertise needed to thrive as Hawaiʻi’s economy evolves,” said department Director Jade Butay.

2025 Workforce Development Hero Award Winners:

Oʻahu: Dan Doerger, executive director, Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training and Julie Morikawa, founder and president, ClimbHI

Kauaʻi: Jackie Kaina, executive director, Kauaʻi Economic Development Board

Hawaiʻi Island: Clinton Mercado, executive director, Hawaiʻi Workforce Development Board

Lifetime Achievement Award: Daniel Iaela, Hawaiian Council (formerly known as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement)

“Each of this year’s Workforce Development Heroes has gone above and beyond in creating pathways to opportunity,” said Workforce Development Council Executive Director Bennette Misalucha. “Their efforts have empowered individuals, strengthened communities and contributed to the overall resilience and competitiveness of Hawaiʻi’s workforce.”

The Workforce Development Heroes Awards finalists include: Randall Higa, Workforce Transition Center; Constancio Paranal III, City and County of Honolulu, Office of Economic Revitalization; Sherri Komatsu, DHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation; Daintry Bartoldus, State Council on Developmental Disabilities; Lisa Kobayashi, County of Hawaiʻi Research and Development Department; and Lawaiʻa Naihe, Hoʻākeolapono Trades Academy.

The Lifetime Achievement Finalists are Carol Kanayama, State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Workforce Development Division, and Ann Katekaru, Inkinen Executive Search.

The Future of Work 2025 Conference will honor the seven Workforce Development Hero awardees and seven finalists on Sept. 24 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi. The event will highlight each winner’s contributions to workforce development and celebrate their achievements.