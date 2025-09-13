County Department of Housing seeks applications for FY 2027 Affordable Housing Fund projects

The County of Maui Department of Housing is seeking applications for affordable housing projects that will be funded by the Affordable Housing Fund in Fiscal Year 2027. The projects must propose housing solutions that provide housing for families earning 140% and below of the County of Maui’s median family income.

Public agencies, private nonprofit organizations, community land trusts and private for-profit entities are invited to submit applications.

Project readiness, which includes site control and completion of all applicable environmental reviews, is a critical evaluation component. Additional points will be awarded for proposals that prioritize project funding for off-site infrastructure requirements, address households earning between 81% and 140% of Area Median Income, and propose housing on county-owned parcels.

In Fiscal Year 2026, 15 projects were awarded a total of $57,624,992 in funding from the Affordable Housing Fund to develop more than 1,000 affordable housing units throughout Maui County.

Applications will be available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays) starting Sept. 19, 2025, at the County Housing Programs Division, 2065 Main St., Suite 108, Wailuku, and on the Department’s website, https://www.mauicounty.gov/housing.

All applications, whether hand-delivered, mailed or emailed, must be received by the County Housing Programs Division no later than 4 p.m. HST on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

The Affordable Housing Fund was established to provide funding for affordable housing for income-eligible residents. Eligible projects are identified in Chapter 3.35, Maui County Code, and include the rehabilitation of existing structures, land purchase, planning, design and construction.

Visit the Department of Housing’s website at hhtps://www.mauicounty.gov/housing to view the affordable Housing Funds Public Notice and Selection Criteria.